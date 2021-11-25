WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent implores viewers to ‘go watch Top Boy’, Netflix’s crime drama, describing it as ‘a cut above the rest’.

The series follows a turf war amongst London gangs trying to control the local drug trade. The drama delves into the personal lives of the people involved, showing the effects of crime upon the perpetrators and those close to them.

Annabel enjoys the show’s balance between being ‘still tense’ whilst telling ‘really human stories’.