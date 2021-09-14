Total War: Warhammer 3 was meant to release later this year. However, developer Creative Assembly has decided that it needs more time and has pushed the game back to an early 2022 release window. In an announcement on the official Total War Twitter account, the studio acknowledges that this is disappointing news, but adds that it can accomplish more than it could if it rushed a release.

“The wait won’t be much longer,” says chief product officer Rob Bartholomew, “The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer.”