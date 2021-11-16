The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Brockett broke down in tears before leaving the show for Manchester last night.

In the series grand finale, the 20-year-old said an emotional goodbye to her friends as she quits to take part in Celebs Go Dating.

"I'm going to Manchester for work. I'm just so content and happy to have you with me. You're honestly great and I'm so thankful," Brockett told Amber Turner, Angel Stanley and her mother Clare.

At the end of the episode, she was seen with her suitcase at King's Cross station.

