Strategy game Toy Soldiers HD has been delayed again. As reported by Eurogamer, the HD re-release of the 2010 Xbox game will now release on 21 October.In a Twitter statement, developer Signal Studios explains that the delay is due to leaderboards not displaying correctly, as well as several other issues. With it releasing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, the studio has decided to hold the game back so it can release all versions at the same time.Toy Soldiers HD not only features new single and multiplayer modes, but also all of the original release’s DLC.