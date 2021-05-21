The first trailer for Video Nasty horror film Censor has been released online.

Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, the film debuted to acclaim in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section earlier this year.

Billed by The Independent as “one of the best horror films in years”, it follows a film censor named Enid (played by Niamh Algar) whose reality blurs with fiction after being assigned a new release from “video nasty” supremo Frederick North.

Censor will be released in the UK on 25 June.