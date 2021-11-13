Travis Scott’s lawyer claims there have been “inconsistent messages” from Houston officials about what happened at Astroworld Festival.

At least eight people died and hundreds more were injured during the rapper’s headline performance at the Texas festival on 5 November night.

In a statement shared with People, the singer's lawyer Edwin F McPherson accused city officials “who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements” of “finger-pointing”.

McPherson said that “investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again”.

