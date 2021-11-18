Rapper Young Dolph has been shot dead in his hometown of Memphis.

The 36-year-old star, real-name Adolph Roberton Thornton Jr, was gunned down outside Makeda's Cookies yesterday (Wednesday) in the US state of Tennessee.

TMZ reports the star was in town for his "annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway".

Memphis Police said they had no information on the possible suspect in the fatal shooting, but a search is underway.

Following the news, Chance the Rapper paid tribute, tweeting: "God bless Dolph. Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. Loved by millions of people."

Gucci Mane said the news “broke his heart”.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.