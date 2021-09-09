WWE Legend Triple H is recovering after suffering a ‘cardiac event’.

The WWE issued a statement about the wrestler's condition as Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event.

The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue with the wrestler expecting to make a full recovery.

The 52-year-old was a full-time performer with the WWE from 1995 to 2019 and also founded and executive produced the WWE’s NXT brand.