Tuesday Morning is a new melee fighting game for PlayStation

A mysterious trailer was uploaded to the official PlayStation YouTube account over the weekend, announcing the melee combat game Tuesday Morning.

From the footage, it appears as if Tuesday Morning is a third-person game with fighting inspired by ancient Japan.

The trailer also makes clear that Tuesday Morning is set to release at some point in 2021 for PlayStation 5, although an exact launch date has not been revealed.

Little else is known about Tuesday Morning yet, although Sony will likely reveal more information in the coming weeks.