Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has filed a lawsuit against a group of fans who have reverse engineered several Grand Theft Auto games.

The Re3 project uses assets and files from both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto Vice City, allowing players to improve the performance or look of the classic games.

The publisher alleges that the developers have violated the company EULA, which specifically bans the reverse engineering of any games and the implementation of additional cheats not originally included by Rockstar.

The move comes after rumors emerged that several GTA remasters are set to release in 2022.