Artist Dr Willard Wigan has created an incredible micro-sculpture of Britain’s world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury which is particularly timely given the fighter’s recent impressive victory of Deontay Wilder .

The sculpture was created earlier this year but has now gone on display at the Birmingham Contemporary Art gallery, with Wigan saying he hopes the boxer will come to see the miniature version of himself.

Fury beat Wilder in an all-time classic heavyweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday (9 October).