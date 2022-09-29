Fashion designer showcases UK's first clothing collection for people with dwarfism

A fashion designer has created and showcased the UK’s first clothing collection for people of short stature.

Chamiah Dewey, 23, was inspired to create the collection for people under 4ft 10ins after meeting a teenager with dwarfism, recognising that there was a gap in the market.

Ms Dewey spent two years researching and designing before launching her first collection in February 2022, showcasing the garments at London Fashion Week in September.

“All I wanted to do was make people with dwarfism or short stature feel confident and happy in clothes,” Ms Dewey said.

