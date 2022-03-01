Ukrainian president Zelensky wins Dancing with the Stars 2006

Footage of Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, appearing on Dancing with the Stars has resurfaced online, as the war between his country and Russia continues.

Mr Zelensky, who was previously a comedian playing the president of Ukraine in a TV series before he became the actual president, won the very first season of the popular dancing show in 2006.

The Ukrainian president displayed excellent footwork and ballroom dancing – including one routine where the future president and his professional partner are blindfolded.

