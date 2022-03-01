GB News presenter Neil Oliver admitted he "does not understand" what is happening in Ukraine, before launching into a monologue where he appeared to accuse mainstream media of lying about the Russian invasion.

The Scottish broadcaster has been slammed on social media following the statement he made on Tuesday.

"I'll be honest, I don't know what's happening in Ukraine. I don't understand it either," Oliver said.

"I ignore most of the mainstream media because I don't trust it... what I do know is truth is rarer than gold and therefore harder to find."

