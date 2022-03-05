Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete Sandiford tearfully discussed the war in Ukraine on the latest episode of Channel 4's hit show, broadcast on Friday (4 March).

The brother and sister duo were watching news footage of Russia’s invasion when they got into a conversation about conscription.

As Pete shared his thoughts on the matter, questioning what he would do in that situation, his sister Sophie became emotional.

"I’m choking up even thinking about that because I would just stay with you," she said.

