Celebrities attending the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards voiced their support for Ukraine during Sunday's ceremony.

Kristen Stewart joined co-hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin.

"We stand for freedom of expression, we stand for humanity. Today we are compelled to stand with the people of Ukraine," the actor said.

The hosts offered Putin a more pointed message, telling him to "f*** off and go home", while flashing their middle fingers in the air.

