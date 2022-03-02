Many British film fans are realising this week that Volodymyr Zelensky, was the voice of Paddington Bear when the title was released in his home country.

Ukraine’s president has been thrust into the international spotlight in recent weeks as he attempts to fight the Russian invasion.

But before he was elected as the country's leader, Mr Zelensky was a successful comedian and actor, starring in a number of films and TV shows during his career.

One of those was Paddington and his role was recently referenced by Hugh Bonneville on Twitter.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.