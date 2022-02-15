Ulrika Jonsson gets ‘friendzoned’ by her date on Celebs Go Dating

Fans of Celebs Go Dating have expressed heartbreak after Ulrika Jonsson was shut down by her date.

Jonsson had appeared on the E4 reality series and enjoyed a number of dates with 31-year-old Jad.

In the latest episode, Jonsson is seen talking enthusiastically about her fledgling romantic interest, saying that she “cared” about him and planned to ask him on a “minibreak”.

The former Gladiator prester is then seen talking it over with her friend Laura, becoming visibly tearful as she received an emotional pep talk.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here