Ultimate Chicken Horse is about to get even bigger, with Clever Endeavour Games announcing that a new content update is coming later this month.

The Hippo-Party-Plus pack is a free update coming to Ultimate Chicken Horse on September 20th and will include a fresh playable character alongside an extra level and additional costumes.

The Hippopotamus is the latest animal to join the fray and also comes with a Triceratops alternate skin.

Ultimate Chicken Horse is a platformer that first launched in 2016 and has been heavily expanded with free content since then across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.