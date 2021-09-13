A launch trailer for the action game Ultra Age has been unveiled, giving players a final look at the gameplay and how the title looks.

According to the developers, Ultra Age is a fast-paced combat game where players have to string together combos to defeat enemies and make it through the post-apocalyptic world.

Fans have already compared the title with the likes of Devil May Cry and NieR.

Ultra Age launched on 9th September for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, with playable demos available for players to download.