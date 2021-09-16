A new action game called Ultra Age is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Set in the distant future, players take control of a young man named Age and must hack and slash their way through robots and mutants on a mission to save humanity.

The launch trailer focuses mostly on combat, with the gameplay looking rather similar to the Devil May Cry games. Age is able to wield different types of swords and has a wire he can use to grapple around environments. More details can be found on the game’s official website.