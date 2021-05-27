WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent heaps praise on the NBC sit-som Superstore, commending the show for taking “the funniness seriously”.

In the vein of the US remake of The Office, the comedy follows the day-to-day working lives of superstore staff in the US. At the top of Annabel’s list of reasons to watch the show is its stellar ensemble cast.

Annabel also compliments the show for balancing issues like ‘worker rights, unions, capitalism and identity” whilst never forgetting “it’s a sitcom. It’s always funny”.