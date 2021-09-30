Unsighted, a new top-down action game from Studio Pixel Junk, launches today for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A demo is also available to download.

Set in a dystopian city called Arcadia, players take control of human-like robot Alma on a mission to rescue her partner Raquel. Players are also faced with a time limit as Alma is running out of Anima. Without it, she’ll devolve into a mindless Unsighted. The same applies for the entire population of Arcadia, so players must find a way to save as many people as possible.