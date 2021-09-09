Chinese social media platform Weibo has been suspending fan accounts dedicated to k-pop artists like BTS, NCT and Blackpink.

Weibo is a microblogging application that was launched in 2009.

The site is China’s second-largest social media platform, beaten to the top spot by WeChat.

The move comes after Chinese authorities decided to crack down on ‘excessive’ fan culture.

In a statement, Weibo said that they ‘firmly oppose such irrational star-chasing behaviour and will deal with it seriously’.

K-pop fan accounts are often associated with spamming comment sections and posting fancams of their favourite stars.