Valentine’s Day vulva shaped donuts go viral

A bakery in York has gone viral on Valentine's Day with their vulva-shaped doughnuts.

Doe Bakehouse’s new "Vulva-Nut" is a strawberry glazed doughnut that looks like a vagina, but with added sprinkles.

The tasty treats have been gaining a lot of attention on social media and even made an appearance on Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch last month.

Ellis O’Brien, Assistant Manager of Doe Bakehouse, has explained where the idea came from and also spoke about the popularity behind the doughnuts.

