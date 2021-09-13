The brand new Spectrum bundle has launched for Valorant but at a steep price of 10,700 VP it is the most expensive collection released yet.

Riot Games has revealed the bundle, which has been made in collaboration with world-famous DJ Zedd and includes a number of additional audio customizations for players.

According to the developer, Spectrum includes skins for a variety of weapons in addition to new sprays, player cards, and gun buddies.

Each skin not only alters the reticule players use in-game but also switches up the audio for actions such as reloading and equipping a weapon.