Valve releases Steam Deck FAQ to provide answers to fans

Valve has released a new FAQ for the Steam Deck, giving gamers more information about the upcoming system.

Most of the answers in the article are based on the technology behind the Steam Deck, with Valve confirming that the device can be used as a controller to play games on a standard PC.

More importantly for some users, the Steam Deck will also support multi-booting, meaning that it will be possible to install multiple operating systems.

The FAQ also clarifies that VR headsets will technically be able to work with the Steam Deck.