Venice carnival kicks off after two year absence

Venetians and tourists celebrated the start of the annual Carnival celebrations in Venice on Saturday (12 February).

The 2022 Venice Carnival marks a slow return to normality after the two previous editions were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

The festivity usually draws tourists from around the world and lockdowns and Covid restrictions had impacted the Italian city’s economy in the previous years.

Venice resident Cristian Scalise dubbed this the “Carnival of hope.”

He added: “Covid is ending and we hope to return to our life as always.”