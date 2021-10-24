A vigil was held in the US state of New Mexico for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that he had been told was safe.

Around 200 film crew workers gathered for the vigil as the sunset last night.

When Baldwin pulled the trigger on Thursday, he unwittingly killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her while they were filming a Western called Rust.

It comes as new details emerge alleging the prop gun had misfired on set prior to Ms Hutchins death.

