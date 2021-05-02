BBC One has offered a first glimpse of its new thriller Vigil in a suspenseful trailer.

The programme is produced by the makers of hit series Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones, Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston, Peep Show actor Paterson Joseph and Games Of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane, Daniel Portman and Rose Leslie all star.

The six-part series will tell the story of how the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler brings the police into conflict with the Navy and security services.