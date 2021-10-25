Fast & Furious fans are reacting to the emotional news that Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, down the aisle at her wedding.

Diesel is godfather to Meadow, who was born just two years before the pair first starred in The Fast and the Furious (2000) together. Paul, who played Brian O’Connor in the franchise, died in a car accident, aged 40, in 2013.

Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, and announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Diesel as he walked her down the aisle in place of her father.

