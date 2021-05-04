Adam Sandler has reacted to a viral TikTok video of the actor being inadvertently turned away from eating at a fast-food restaurant, because it’d be a 30-minute wait.

The video, shared by an International House of Pancakes (IHOP) employee, shows her telling Sandler that he faced a 30-minute wait prompting him to leave the restaurant. “Pleaseee come back,” the IHOP wrote employee in the caption.

Sandler responded on Twitter by saying: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”