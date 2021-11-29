The music world is mourning the death of influential designer Virgil Abloh, aged 41.

An announcement from LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate, revealed the Off White creator and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear had died from cancer, the diagnosis of which he had kept private.

Artists including Drake and The Weeknd have paid tribute.

Drake wrote in a post on Instagram: “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you… love you eternally brother. Thank you for everything,” with The Weeknd posting "Virgil" next to an emoji of a broken heart.

