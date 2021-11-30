Drake, Cardi B and K-pop band BTS are among the music artists who have been paying tributes to Virgil Abloh.

The fashion designer, 41, passed away on 28 November following a private battle with cancer.

Following his death, Drake shared an emotional post on social media, thanking Abloh "for everything".

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you... love you eternally brother," he wrote.

Cardi B added that the designer was a "legend", while BTS said it was an honour to work with him.

