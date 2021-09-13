Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo have won top prizes at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Held at the Barclays Center in New York City, the ceremony hosted by Doja Cat saw stunning live performances by Jack Harlow and Alicia Keys, who sang an emotional tribute to the victims of 9/11.

The MONTERO hitmaker won the main award of Best Video, with Olivia Rodrigo receiving Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Justin Bieber led the nominations with a total of nine, taking home the awards for Best Pop and Artist of the Year.