Ubisoft and Blue Mammoth Games have announced a second crossover with The Walking Dead for the free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla. From 22 September, recurring characters Negan and Maggie will be available as playable characters, with Negan wielding his signature baseball bat Lucille and Maggie armed with a traffic sign.

They will join Rick, Darryl, and Michonne, who were added to the game during the last Walking Dead crossover. The Walker Attack game mode is also being brought back as the Brawl of the Week, where players must fight off endless waves of walkers for as long as they can.