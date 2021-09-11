A big bronze statue of the cheese-loving pair, Wallace and Gromit, has been unveiled by their creator in his hometown.

Oscar-winner and creator Nick Park unveil the sculpture of the hilarious duo on Friday, September 10.

The sculpture is based on the short film ‘The Wrong Trousers,’ which features Wallace and Gromit in one of their mad adventures.

The sculpture was first announced in June.

On that occasion, Nick Park, said: “It is such a great honour for me, as a proud Prestonian, to see my characters Wallace and Gromit cast in bronze and given pride of place in my hometown.”