Warface gets Heist Season on PS4 and Xbox One

My.Games has launched the Heist season on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time.

The new season introduces a wide array of new features, technical improvements, and additional content.

This includes a brand new PvP map along with extra weapons that players can use in multiplayer matches.

According to the developer, a new co-op mission is also coming soon, which will allow users to team up and tackle computer-controlled enemies.

The Heist season is also set to come to Nintendo Switch, although there is no current release date.