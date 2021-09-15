WarioWare: Get It Together! is now available, so Nintendo has released one last trailer for the game. Much like the series’ microgames, it’s only a short one, showing off an assortment of the more than 200 different microgames, with a particular focus on the two-player co-op gameplay. Wario himself even narrates it.

The end of the trailer also reminds viewers that a free demo is available for anyone who is curious about the game to try it out before buying it. WarioWare: Get It Together! is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.