Watch live as Stars arrive at London’s O2 ahead of the BRIT Awards

Stars arrive at London’s O2 ahead of the BRIT Awards 2022.

Some of the biggest names in music will be in attendance, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, as prizes are handed out and some of the nominees perform their songs live.

Confirmed to perform at the O2 Arena are Adele, Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brits, taking over from Jack Whitehall’s four consecutive years as host.

