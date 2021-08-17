The Weeknd’s smash hit song Blinding Lights has broken the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song has spent eighty-eight weeks on the chart, breaking the previous record set by Imagine Dragons, which spent eighty-seven weeks on the chart.

Blinding Lights also holds several other records including the most time spent in the top 5 of the Hot 100 and the most time spent in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

The Weeknd thanked his fans on Instagram saying: “Big day for Blinding Lights, for the last decade every song has been a journey, and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing”.