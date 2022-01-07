The Weeknd surprises fans with new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has started the New Year with a bang, as the superstar released his fifth album titled Dawn FM on January 7th.

Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the record.

Most surprisingly, the comedian Jim Carrey appears on the album as its narrator throughout its radio station aesthetic.

The Weeknd’s previous album, 2020’s After Hours, contained the record-breaking single Blinding Lights.

