Wendy Williams is an “incapacitated person” who needs a guardianship, her bank has claimed.

Wells Fargo sent a letter to the New York Supreme Court requesting a hearing to determine whether the broadcaster needs a professional to intervene in her affairs.

The request came after Williams’ attorney filed an emergency petition last Friday claiming the bank had denied her access to her accounts assets and statements "for more than two weeks" after her former financial adviser Lori Schiller alleged she was "of unsound mind".

