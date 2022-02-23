The Wendy Williams show to come off air

After an impressive 14 seasons, The Wendy Williams show is coming to an end.

It’s been reported that the show is to end soon as its host, 57, is battling with ongoing health issues.

The iconic daytime show ran for over a decade on Fox Networks in the 10am slot, and due to Wendy’s absence from the show, it’s been decided the show will come off air.

On 22 February it was announced that its interim host Sherri Shepherd, 54, will take over the slot with her own show, Sherri.

