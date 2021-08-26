Whoopi Goldberg denies she was cancelled over the infamous George W. Bush joke in 2004 which saw her lose several gigs and not work for five years until hosting The View.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the Ghost star said her not working for five years after the 2004 incident was merely about "people covering their backsides because the joke was never about him”.

The infamous joke saw Goldberg gesturing to her genitals saying “we should keep Bush where he belongs and not in the White House” which got her dropped from her Slim-Fast promotion at the time.