Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for saying the Holocaust ‘isn’t about race’

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended by ABC after suggesting the Holocaust "was not about race".

The television personality said on The View that the Nazi genocide of the Jews involved "two groups of white people".

Goldberg will now be off-air for two weeks after her "wrong and hurtful comments", the network have confirmed.

The presenter has also apologised three times for her comments.

"Words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people," Goldberg said on Tuesday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.