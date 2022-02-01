Whoopi Goldberg apologises for claiming Holocaust wasn't 'about race'

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised after claiming the Holocaust “is not about race” on an episode of The View.

Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.

After talking about the graphic novel, Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that same day, Goldberg said it was “never [her intention]” to upset people with her remarks.

