WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy hails HBO’s The Night Of “second to none” as an “indictment of the criminal justice system” in the US.

The miniseries follows a young Pakistani-American man, Naz Khan, who is arrested on suspicion of murder. What follows is a play-by-play account of Khan’s arrest and trial.

Jacob encourages viewing this hidden gem from 2016 to get a “lived-in sense of the jail cell” and experience the protagonist’s traumatic “night playing out in real time”.