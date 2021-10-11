Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington was caught telling dance partner AJ Odudu that he "loves" her following rumours of a romance between the pair.

The TV presenter and the salsa pro performed an intimate American smooth dance inspired by The Bodyguard this past Saturday night and after their effort, the pair shared a special moment.

"Aww, I love you! I love you so much!" Widdrington told AJ, lifting her in the air.

The "secret mic" audio was released on Strictly's official Instagram account.

