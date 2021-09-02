The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has found its new Will Smith in Jabari Banks as the newcomer will lead Peacock’s remake of the 90’s sitcom.

The Independence Day actor surprised actor Jabari Banks with the news he's taking over the role in an announcement video on Peacock’s Youtube channel.

The newcomer revealed “I’m ready, I’m so ready” to take on the iconic role and admitted it was a “dream come true” to get the role.

The new reboot promises to be a more dramatic take on the material set in the modern day.